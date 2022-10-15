Thieves strike Park Avenue jewelry store in NYC overnight

Thieves went shopping for jewelry on Park Avenue, police said Saturday.

Three stealth burglars broke into Cellini Jewelers at Park and East 56th Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. and helped themselves to an undetermined amount of high-end merchandise, the NYPD said.

The terrible trio “broke the entry doors” of the building at 3:34 a.m. and then made their getaway in a gray or silver sedan, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The car sped off east on East 56th Street, the spokeswoman added.

High-end Cellini “favorites” include diamond petal earrings that go for $12,000 and Pave diamond oval and bar yellow diamond gold cuff bracelet that runs $17,600. The shop also sells a Girard-Perregaux tourbillon watch that fetches $172,000.

Seth Gottfried

The store was scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Saturday.