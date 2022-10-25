Thieves steal from, vandalize iconic NYC Halloween house

It’s not the type of scare Astoria’s Vicky Poumpouridis wanted this spooky season.

For more than a decade, the Ditmars Boulevard resident has put up magnificent Halloween displays — adding new ghoulish monstrosities to the mix each year — to delight troves of trick or treaters in the riverfront Queens nabe.

But crime-ridden NYC spoiled the fun this year as Poumpouridis’ ghastly spread — featured in The Post as one of NYC’s best in 2021 — had huge props stolen and parts of her front yard vandalized, she said in overwhelming frustration.

“It’s not even kids playing a prank or something, we saw a grown man doing this. We saw on our security cameras,” Poumpouridis told The Post.

“In more than ten years, this has never happened and it’s so disheartening to see the city become so inhospitable. You can’t do anything nice at all anymore.”

A neighborhood favorite Halloween House in Astoria won’t decorate like usual this year after parts of the display were stolen. Stephen Yang

Poumpouridis captured the first vengeful act overnight on Oct. 16th at about 5:40 a.m.

It was then that a mysterious man went onto her property and forcibly jarred a lifesize, animatronic zombie off the decorative chain link fence where it was intentionally connected, shredding the mannequin in two and stealing the severed top half, she said.

After that first incident, Poumpouridis took a break from putting up her huge display — which takes several days to complete with the help of her mom Maria — until October 24th. That night, a second zombie animatronic figure was taken around 1 a.m.

An iconic Halloween house in Astoria has become a victim of theft this year.

An animatronic zombie was ripped in two and stolen from the Astoria home recently.

A mysterious thief stole Halloween decorations from an Astoria home.

During the two thefts, a temporary fence Poumpouridis had put up was also broken, she said.

“The creepiest part is that whoever is doing this is probably walking past my house during the day and coming back overnight,” she said. “The pieces aren’t cheap either. They probably cost about $400, maybe more.”

She said she’s in the process of reporting the incidents to the NYPD, but feels it’s useless since they’re so overwhelmed.

The thief was captured on camera stealing parts of the display.

A Halloween house in Queens is on pause because of a theft spree. Stephen Yang

In the meantime, there will be a shortage of treats in Astoria this Halloween.

“I’m not decorating anymore. I have about a quarter of what I usually put out up already but that’s it,” Poumpouridis said.

“It’s something the neighborhood and myself look forward to every year, kids line up around the block to come see this. It breaks my heart to have to stop.”