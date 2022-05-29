Thieves rob NYC church of $2M relic, decapitate statue: cops

Thieves used power tools to break into a Brooklyn church, stole a $2 million, jewel-encrusted relic — and cut the head off a statue of an angel, cops said Sunday.

The scoundrels entered St. Augustine’s Roman Catholic Church at 116 Sixth Avenue and used the tools to cut open an altar sometime between Thursday and Saturday, cops said.

Once inside, they took “a pure 18-karat gold tabernacle with jewels” that is believed to be from 1888 and worth about $2 million, cops said. The item was used to conduct the rites of sacrament of communion, police said.

A statue of an angel also had its head callously removed, photos show.

