Thieves rip-off NYC T-Mobile store at gunpoint, hit police car

Two men robbed a Bronx T-Mobile store at gunpoint Saturday afternoon and fled into Manhattan, where they rammed a police car, sources said.

The thieves hit the store at 839 East 149th St. in the Woodstock neighborhood at 3:20 p.m., making off with electronics, according to the NYPD.

They drove into Manhattan where they hit a police car at 96th Street and Third Avenue before heading to the FDR Drive, according to sources.

They were stopped there by police, but got out of the car and ran before being caught, police said.

One of the alleged thieves threw an unknown object into the East River, which police said it was investigating.

The incident caused traffic to backup on the FDR Drive.