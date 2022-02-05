Thieves ram car into Brooklyn ATM, make off with $6,000

Two thieves really phoned it in during an ATM smash-and-grab in Brooklyn — and have put the cops hot on their trail as a result.

The two crooks made off with more than $6,000 after driving their van into a Brooklyn ATM to crack it open and get to the cash — but the bungling bandits decided to return to the scene of the crime because one of them had dropped his cellphone, cops said.

One of them even had the chutzpah to ask workers at the Shell Gas Station in Sheepshead Bay if they’d spotted the lost device, leading the alleged criminal to be captured on surveillance footage, authorities said.

The NYPD released the image to the public and is hoping someone will recognize the suspect.

The melodrama unfolded around 5:45 a.m. Jan. 23, when a white Ford E-150 cargo van intentionally slammed into the ATM at the station on Knapp Street, near Avenue X in Sheepshead Bay. No one was reported injured in the incident.

Surveillance stills of the suspect who returned to the scene. DCPI

The incident took place in front of the Shell station on Knapp Street. Google maps

The two men took $6,336 from the busted machine, placed the loot in the back of the van and made their getaway northbound on Knapp Street before returning, cops said.

It’s unclear if the thieves retrieved the phone.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.