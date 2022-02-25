Thieves brazenly attack, rob elderly NYC yeshiva bus worker

An elderly yeshiva school bus worker was punched and stomped on by a group of young creeps after he apparently tried to stop them from stealing a car and cellphone chargers, according to cops and video.

The violent episode occurred in the bus parking lot for the Yeshiva ChaSan Sofer on 49th Street in Borough Park around 6 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects running toward a car in the lot and opening its door as the 70-year-old man chases him holding an unknown item above his head. The man throws the item at one of the suspects behind one of the buses and trips.

The incident occurred in the bus parking lot for the Yeshiva ChaSan Sofer in Borough Park. DCPI

At least five of the suspects can then be seen swarming the man. DCPI

A video still shows four of the unidentified suspects. DCPI

At least five of the suspects can then be seen swarming the man, kicking and punching him on the ground, before another 70-year-old employee shows up carrying a thermos, according to cops and footage.

The suspects then run off as the second worker squares off with one of the young men.

The pair exchange blows, and the employee chucks a drink at the suspect’s face before retreating back to the buses.

The suspects made off with cellphone chargers from the buses, according to cops.

The victim was treated at Maimonides Hospital. DCPI

The beaten victim was taken to Maimonides Hospital, where he was treated for cuts and bruises, police said.

The attack was not considered a hate crime, authorities said.