Thief with orange wig launches cinder block through cab window

A thief in a bright orange wig was caught brazenly lobbing a cinder block through the window of a taxi parked in Manhattan to steal an iPhone and $40 cash, according to cops.

The suspect, dressed all in black with an animal-pattern handbag, appeared to be fully aware they were being filmed as they strolled along West 37th Street near Hudson Yards last Thursday with the hefty block in hand.

“What are you doing?” someone can be heard asking the thief, who repeatedly glanced toward the camera.

The thief was caught brazenly lobbing a cinder block through the window of a taxi.
It was reported to police that on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at about 1000 hours, the victim, a 58-year-old male taxi driver, parked his vehicle on West 37th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue and left to use a restroom. At about 1015 hours, an unidentified female approached with the vehicle with a cinder block and smashed open the driver-side window to gain access. Once inside, the unidentified female removed an iPhone 8 valued at $300 and $40 in cash. The unidentified female fled on foot westbound on West 37th Street. She removed an orange wig that she was wearing as she fled. The victim returned to his vehicle and discovered the damage/theft a short time later.
Police believe the suspect is female.
The footage then shows the bold-haired bandit suddenly launch the cinder block through the driver-side window, clamber in and run away — discarding the orange wig on the way.

“Holy …” a voice on the video said during the split-second raid.

The cab was parked on West 37th Street between 9th and 10th Avenues while the 58-year-old driver took a quick bathroom break.

The suspect took off with an iPhone 8 valued at $300 and $40 in cash.
The suspect was dressed all in black with an animal-pattern handbag.
Police confirmed the suspect, who they believe is female, took off with an iPhone 8 valued at $300 and $40 in cash.

