A thief stole an ambulance from a Brooklyn hospital and took it for a 6-mile joy ride Sunday, cops said.

Cops received a 911 call around 7 a.m. saying an unauthorized driver maneuvered the ambulance out of a bay at Woodhull Hospital in Bedford-Stuyvesant and took off, police said.

The vehicle, an Interfaith Hospital Ambulance, was recovered about 6 miles away at East 103rd Street and Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie, police said.

There was no immediate arrest.