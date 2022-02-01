Thief robs woman at knifepoint inside NYC lobby: cops

A thief robbed a 22-year-old woman at knifepoint in an Upper West Side building lobby, authorities said.

The victim had walked into the vestibule of an apartment building on West 101st Street near West End Avenue at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 10 when a man followed her inside and grabbed her cellphone, cops said late Monday.

When the woman resisted, the suspect put a knife to her throat, police said.

He took off with her phone and ran to the 103rd Street No. 1 train station. The victim did not report any injuries.

In surveillance video released by the NYPD, the alleged robber is shown strolling on the sidewalk at West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue in the Garment District.

In a separate robbery report released by the NYPD late Monday, a group of suspects targeted a 13-year-old boy in Brooklyn’s Homecrest neighborhood.

The man was seen on surveillance footage strolling around the Garment District. DCPI

The teen was standing around 3:10 p.m. Saturday on Coney Island Avenue near Avenue S when the group approached him and threatened to punch him in the face, cops said.

Then they grabbed his cellphone, along with just $8, police said.

The teen also did not report any injuries.

Surveillance footage shows at least three suspects going in and out of a bodega on the snow-coated street.

No arrests have been made in either case.