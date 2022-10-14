Thief pins NYC straphanger inside turnstile, grabs wallet

A thief trapped a Queens straphanger inside a subway turnstile and snatched her wallet this week, disturbing new video shows.

The 26-year-old woman was passing through a full-height turnstile around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday at the 63rd Drive-Rego Park station when a man desperately tried to squeeze in behind her, according to cops and footage they released early Friday.

The alleged thief desperately tried to squeeze into the turnstile behind the 26-year-old woman. NYPD

The suspect pinned the woman inside the turnstile and grabbed her wallet, the video shows. NYPD

The man pleaded with the woman to “let him inside the train,” police said.

He is caught on video pinning the woman inside the turnstile, despite the plucky victim’s attempts to fight back.

The suspect grabbed the woman’s wallet and ran off, the video shows.

The crook ultimately tossed the wallet on the floor in the station – but not before removing the victim’s New York State ID and MetroCard, authorities said.

The suspect tossed the wallet but kept the victim’s ID and MetroCard, cops said. NYPD

The victim did not report any injuries.

Police are still looking to track down the suspect.