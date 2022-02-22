Thief caught on video stealing car with 11-year-old in East Harlem

Terrifying, new footage shows a thief wanted for stealing a man’s car in East Harlem climbing into the vehicle to go on a terrifying 20-minute joyride with its owner’s 11-year-old son inside.
The surveillance video, released by cops early Tuesday, shows the suspect opening the door to the orange 2017 Nissan Rogue, getting behind the wheel and driving off – shortly after a pedestrian passed in front of the SUV.
The boy was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Rogue – which his dad left running as he popped into a City Fresh Market on Third Avenue near East 121st Street around 8 p.m. Sunday – when the unidentified suspect got inside, cops said.
“I’m a friend of your dad’s,” the suspect allegedly told the boy. “Don’t worry.”
Somewhere along the way, the driver side-swiped two parked cars, the boy reported to cops.
About 20 minutes later, the suspect stopped the SUV at Lafayette and Bolton avenues in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx — more than five miles away — and let the boy out, unharmed, cops said.
The kid used his phone to call his dad, who then notified the police, cops said.
Officers then reunited the boy with his dad, authorities said.
The boy was treated for minor neck pain at Harlem Hospital and released.
Around 9:30 that same night, the suspect was spotted stealing a cell phone charger inside the BP gas station on Hillside Avenue near 242nd Street in Bellerose, Queens, cops said.
The stolen SUV was found around 1 a.m. Monday in the confines of the 108th Precinct, which covers southwest Queens, according to authorities.
The suspect was still on the loose Tuesday.
He is described as about 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, with a full beard and short, dark hair.
He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, a multi-colored jacket, a dark-colored baseball cap, a dark-colored hoodie and sneakers.