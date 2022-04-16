These NYC residents can’t get out of jury duty

Manhattan residents summoned for jury duty may be in for an unwelcome surprise.

Manhattanites can now be called into the courthouse to do their civic duty every four years, instead of six, according to a quietly made change that dates to January 2019.

The new timeframe applies to those who served less than three days. Anyone who served from three to 10 days is still excused for six years.

The change was made in Manhattan after the “pool of jurors to send questionnaires to was exhausted,” said court system spokesman Lucian Chalfen.

But the standard state jury duty eligibility questionnaire still asks anyone who had jury duty within six years to submit proof to be excused.

“There is not enough room on the questionnaire form to explain all of this,” Chalfan said.