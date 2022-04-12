the aftermath of Brooklyn subway rampage

Chilling photos show a blood-stained subway car with bullet holes and spent shell casings strewn about it after Tuesday’s shocking shooting aboard the train.
At least 29 people were injured, 10 of them with bullet wounds, in the mayhem.
Snapshots show streaks of blood marring the N train car, with items left behind by panicked straphangers or first responders during the morning rush-hour assault at a Sunset Park subway station.
A backpack, laundry basket and what appears to be a police radio lay on the ground alongside several spent shell casings.
Several bullet holes and shattered glass can be seen near one subway car door.
Police said the gunman detonated a smoke grenade before he opened fire inside the crowded train.
The NYPS has launched a massive manhunt for the gunman.
