the aftermath of Brooklyn subway rampage

by

Chilling photos show a blood-stained subway car with bullet holes and spent shell casings strewn about it after Tuesday’s shocking shooting aboard the train.

At least 29 people were injured, 10 of them with bullet wounds, in the mayhem.

Snapshots show streaks of blood marring the N train car, with items left behind by panicked straphangers or first responders during the morning rush-hour assault at a Sunset Park subway station.

A backpack, laundry basket and what appears to be a police radio lay on the ground alongside several spent shell casings.

Several bullet holes and shattered glass can be seen near one subway car door.

Police said the gunman detonated a smoke grenade before he opened fire inside the crowded train.

The NYPS has launched a massive manhunt for the gunman.

The N train is smeared with blood on the floor.
Raymond Chiodini
Bags left on subway
The suspect left his personal items behind.
Raymond Chiodini
Pepper spray
Raymond Chiodini
Shattered glass
Glass shattered in the train during the shooting.
Raymond Chiodini

Firefighters
Firefighters depart taking care of injured victims.
Raymond Chiodini
Man shouting
A man calls for help, as victims suffer in pain.
Raymond Chiodini
Victims lay on the ground, waiting for help.
Raymond Chiodini
Brooklyn shooting
Passengers reach out to their loved ones, traumatized by the incident.
Raymond Chiodini

Subway victims
Nearby people assist injured victims, who were shot.
Raymond Chiodini
A hatchet is seen at the crime scene.
Raymond Chiodini
Raymond Chiodini
A woman looking down
A woman looks down at injured passengers.
Raymond Chiodini

