Tense video shows man scaling cables of Brooklyn Bridge

Tense video shows man scaling cables of Brooklyn Bridge

by

Nail-biting footage captures a man scaling the cables of the Brooklyn Bridge Thursday morning — snarling rush-hour traffic for about 90 minutes. 

The man — described by police as approximately in his 20s — is shown descending the span as multiple ESU cops look on. 

He began climbing the bridge around 6:30 a.m. and did not come down until about 8 a.m., police said. 

Video shows a man scaling the cables of the Brooklyn Bridge.
William Farrington
NYPD ESU in conversation with a suicidal male clinging to the wires of the Brooklyn Bridge
He began climbing the bridge around 6:30 a.m.
William Farrington
NYPD ESU rescuing a suicdal male clinging to the wires of the Brooklyn Bridge
The man was taken into custody.
William Farrington

Awaiting EMTs placed him on a stretcher, the footage shows. 

He was taken into custody, cops said. It was not immediately clear whether he would face charges or a psychiatric evaluation. 

While the climber was on the bridge, the right and center lanes of the Brooklyn-bound span were closed, according to an NYPD notification

Suicdal male clinging to the wires of the Brooklyn Bridge near the Manhattan Stanchion
The man was described by police as approximately in his 20s.
William Farrington
Suicdal male clinging to the wires of the Brooklyn Bridge near the Manhattan Stanchion
The man is shown descending the span as multiple ESU cops look on.
Seth Gottfried

The roadways reopened once the man was off the bridge, police confirmed. 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.