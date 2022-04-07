Tense video shows man scaling cables of Brooklyn Bridge

Nail-biting footage captures a man scaling the cables of the Brooklyn Bridge Thursday morning — snarling rush-hour traffic for about 90 minutes.
The man — described by police as approximately in his 20s — is shown descending the span as multiple ESU cops look on.
He began climbing the bridge around 6:30 a.m. and did not come down until about 8 a.m., police said.
Awaiting EMTs placed him on a stretcher, the footage shows.
He was taken into custody, cops said. It was not immediately clear whether he would face charges or a psychiatric evaluation.
While the climber was on the bridge, the right and center lanes of the Brooklyn-bound span were closed, according to an NYPD notification.
The roadways reopened once the man was off the bridge, police confirmed.