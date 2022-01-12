‘Teflon con’ who loves bail reform is back in custody for more alleged burglaries

The alleged serial burglar who’s taken full advantage of the state’s “great” bail reform laws by knocking over a slew of Big Apple businesses has landed back in custody, police said Wednesday.

Charles Wold was busted Tuesday on charges he broke into three more places last month in Park Slope, pocketing money from cash registers and a lock box, according to cops.

Wold, 58, was pinched while smoking a cigarette in his slippers outside his home in Park Slope, according to a relative.

He is accused of breaking into Tava restaurant on Dec. 5 and taking money from a lock box — just over a week after a judge was forced to spring him on felony burglary raps in another case because he couldn’t set bail on the charges.

Wold also allegedly burglarized a Just Salad eatery on Seventh Avenue on Christmas Day, swiping money from the cash register, and then two days later, did the same thing at 390 Social restaurant.

Charles Wold was rearrested on Jan. 11, 2022.

Wold is accused of breaking into Tava restaurant on Dec. 5. Paul Martinka for NY Post

“He confessed to [robbing our business] but said we asked him to come in and do repairs,” said Dana Morrissey, 390 Social’s owner whose other area businesses have been robbed four times in less than a month.

The alleged 390 Social burglary came hours after Wold was released from custody in a Nov. 1 incident in which he broke into a Manhattan Italian restaurant, Sola Pastabar, to steal cash.

That case is among 10 alleged burglaries across Brooklyn and Manhattan that Wold is charged in over the course of three months last year — some even happening on the same day, according to court records. They include another bust from Dec. 5 in which Wold allegedly pocketed money from the cash register after breaking into Artisan Barber Shop, court filings say.

Security camera footage allegedly captured Wold using an object to break into a Park Slope business.

Each time Wold’s been hauled into custody, he’s been cut loose thanks to the state’s new bail reform system which eliminated cash bail for most non-violent cases.

As of Wednesday evening, he was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court on a fresh set of at least three charges. Sources said prosecutors plan to ask for a $75,000 bail, but it’s unclear if the judge will grant that request.

“What’s the magic number of burglaries that need to occur before we realize catch and release isn’t working here and take him off the streets? Twenty-five times? Thirty times?” Morrissey railed.

Wold allegedly took money from the cash register at Artisan Barber Shop. Catalina Gonella/NY Post

“No one I talk to about this situation can believe this is where we are on crime in New York City. I hope they do the right thing today and hold him on bail.”

Last week, Wold told The Post in an interview that he’s a longtime drug addict and admitted to committing burglaries in the past but denied being responsible for all of them.

“I’m grateful for [bail reform] because I’m too old to go to jail, I’m way too old, I can’t do it,” he said from his mom’s house on Staten Island, adding that he’s been trying to get into an in-patient rehab program.

“Rikers Island is not the key, you know what I’m saying? I’ve been in jail all my life, I can do that standing on my head, it’s not teaching me anything, I can get more drugs in there than I can out here.”