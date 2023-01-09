‘Teflon Con’ Charles Wold finally behind bars in Brooklyn burglary spree

Looks like luck has run out for New York’s “Teflon Con.”

Charles Wold — who earned the moniker for repeatedly dodging jail time despite years of arrests for stealing from city businesses — was sentenced to prison on Monday.

Wold, 59, was hit with two-to-four-years behind bars after pleading to six new burglaries, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said.

“This defendant is a serial burglar who has shown that he will continue to invade other people’s property if he remains at large, necessitating this prison sentence,” said Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez, whose prosecutors had asked for a sentence of nine to 18 years.

“My office is committed to protecting the safety and property of everyone living in Brooklyn and will continue to prosecute those who victimize our neighbors,” Gonzalez said in a statement.

The serial burglar boasted to The Post last year that he was “grateful” judges kept cutting him loose without bail thanks to the state’s controversial criminal justice reforms — even in the midst of a three-month spree in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“I’m too old to go to jail,” he said in April 2022. “I’m way too old. I can’t do it.”

“Rikers Island is not the key, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “I’ve been in jail all my life, I can do that standing on my head, it’s not teaching me anything, I can get more drugs in there than I can out here.”

He had more than 30 arrests, most of them for burglary and theft, dating to 1983, including 11 busts in 2021 alone, records show.

In one case, he was charged with a Manhattan break-in on Nov. 24, 2021, and was released — only to get nabbed again four days later for breaking into a Brooklyn deli.

Wold’s own mother once conceded that her troubled son needed intervention.

In the latest case he was charged with six burglaries between October 2021 and January 2022, hitting eateries, bars and restaurants in Park Slope and Sheepshead Bay.

He pleaded guilty to all six in November.

While prosecutors wanted more him to serve a lengthier prison term, Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Evelyn LaPorte instead opted for the more lenient two-to-four-year sentence.