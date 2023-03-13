Teens steal more than $40K in calculators in NYC high school heists: cops

A group of teens made off with a stash of calculators worth more than $40,000 in nine heists from Bronx high schools over a month-long spree, cops said.

The teens — believed to be between one and five boys ages 15 to 18 — snuck into schools in the Melrose, Charlotte Gardens and Morrisania neighborhoods overnight to bag the expensive mathematical devices, authorities said.

In the first known incident, two of the teens snatched calculators — worth about $6,900 — from the second and third floors of the NYC Charter School for Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industries on Brook Avenue after entering through the fire escape around 2:20 a.m. Feb. 6, police said. They then ran off.

Their next heist was about two weeks later, on Feb. 19, at Bronx Regional High School on Stebbins Avenue near Jennings Street. Four suspects grabbed about $1,465 worth of calculators before fleeing through a different exit, authorities said.





Cops say two of the teens used a chair to break a door window at Morris High School, footage shows. NYPD

Then around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 24, a lone suspect forced the female locker room window open at Morris High School on Boston Road near East 166th Street and grabbed unknown items before bolting, cops said. The value of the items was also not known.

The next day around 1:45 a.m., two teens returned to the same school — this time breaking in through the second-floor window, police said.

Footage released by the NYPD over the weekend shows them using a chair to smash a door window before opening the door and walking into the room. Cops said they smashed several windows the same way, but left empty-handed this time.





The group made off with about $40,000 in calculators during the heists that began in early February. NYPD

Then around 1:20 a.m. March 1, a duo used a brick to smash a window panel of Mott Haven Village Preparatory High School on St. Ann’s Avenue near Rae Street, cops said.

They also broke into two locked rooms and grabbed a hefty stash of calculators, valued at about $13,920, before fleeing, police said.





In four of the incidents, the teen suspects fled empty-handed, cops said. NYPD

They went back to the same school around 10:30 p.m. the same day and again used a brick to break a window panel and stormed into several rooms, where they pocketed an even bigger stash: $14,200 worth of calculators, authorities said.

Three young burglars targeted South Bronx Community Charter High School on Washington Avenue near East 166th Street around midnight March 5, climbing over a locked security gate and then damaging the lock to the side door, cops said.

The trio fled empty-handed, but caused about $300 in damage to the lock, police said.

In another unsuccessful raid the same morning, the trio went back to Morris High School around 4:30 a.m. March 5, police said.





No arrests have been made, police said. NYPD

This time, they broke the cafeteria window with a brick, cops said.

Two other suspects soon joined them, breaking several classroom and office windows throughout the building with a hammer, authorities said.

They fled empty-handed, but caused about $15,000 in damage, cops said.

Two days later around 3 a.m., two crooks allegedly broke a third-floor classroom window at Legacy College Preparatory High School on Cauldwell Avenue near East 158th Street.

They fled with about $6,000 in calculators, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the pricey string of thefts.