Teens save brother, 10, from kidnapping on Midtown train

Two teenagers saved their little brother from being kidnapped by a creep on a Midtown train Wednesday morning, police said.

The siblings — a 16-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and their 10-year-old brother — were taking the southbound No. 2 train to school when a stranger tried to nab the youngest, police said.

After following the trio onto the car at the 149th Street subway station around 8:15 a.m., the man sat down next to the boy.

The boy’s siblings intervened and the man fled the station. DCPI

The man then “tugged” on the boy’s pants and grabbed his legs in an attempt to carry him off the train as it pulled into the 34th Street station, the NYPD said.

“Get off. This is our stop,” the stranger told the victim.

The teenagers immediately intervened and struggled with the man until their little brother was freed.

The man left the 34th Street station and was last seen entering Penn Station, cops said.

None of the siblings were injured in the tussle, according to police.