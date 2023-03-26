Teens caught on video smashing angel statue at NYC church

Teen vandals were caught on surveillance video snatching a religious statue from a Queens church and throwing it to the pavement, breaking the figure of an angel into pieces, cops said Sunday.

The trio can be seen on video at the rear of the Holy Family Roman Catholic Church at 175-20 74th Avenue in Fresh Meadows around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to cops.

Two of them reached down into a fenced-in area and pulled the concrete angel up from the ground, walked away a few feet and then threw the statue to the pavement, where it shattered into several pieces, the video shows.

The threesome, described as being between 15 and 17, then fled on foot.





The teens shattered a $500 concrete angel statue. DCPI





Video shows the teens throwing the statue on the ground. DCPI

They are being sought for criminal mischief, cops said.

The statue’s value was estimated at around $500.

The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Two vandals reached down into a fenced-in area and pulled the concrete angel up from the ground. DCPI

The suspects are being sought for criminal mischief. DCPI



Advertisement Anyone with info related to the vandalism is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline. DCPI



Advertisement

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.