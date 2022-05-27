Teen ‘threatens’ mass shooting at Long Island high school: cops

A 16-year-old boy threatened a mass shooting at a Long Island high school on social media — just one day after the Uvalde, Texas school massacre, prosecutors said.

The teen was arrested for making a terroristic threat after he made a Wednesday Instagram post on his “Bellport Scholars” page that warned there could be a shooting at Bellport High School the next day, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Cops didn’t find any guns in the home of the boy, whose identity was withheld by prosecutors because of his age.

“We take these threats seriously and will devote out resources to ensuring the safety of our children,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a news release. “I thank Suffolk police for their swift action here. Upon learning of this threat, they worked with my office to locate and interview the individual responsible for the threat.”

The teen, who was also slapped with a misdemeanor charge of aggravated harassment, was arraigned in Suffolk youth court Thursday. He was placed on supervised release with a GPS monitor and given a 9 p.m. curfew, according to the DA.

He will be banned from social media and be subjected to drug and alcohol tests, Judge Karen Kerr ordered.

The local arrest follows the deadly Texas Tuesday rampage by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School near the US border with Mexico.