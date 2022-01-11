Teen shot twice during fight on NYC subway train

A teen was shot twice during a midday fight on a Bronx train Monday, cops said.

The 18-year-old victim was on a northbound 2 train approaching the Bronx Park East station around 3 p.m. when he got into a squabble with a stranger – who blasted him in the stomach and arm, police said.

When the train stopped at the station, the suspect took off, cops said.

The victim remained on the train two more stops, until Allerton Avenue, when he was taken to Jacobi Medical Center.

He is listed in stable condition, police said.

The nature of the dispute is unclear.