Teen shot outside Queens Community High School, in serious condition

A teenager was shot and critically wounded outside a Queens high school on Thursday afternoon, police sources told The Post.

The young victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition following the shooting at North Queens Community High School in Kew Gardens Hills, sources said.

The school was placed on “hard lockdown” following the shooting shortly after 3:15 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.