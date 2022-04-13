Teen shot outside Atlantic Terminal Mall in Brooklyn during rush hour

A teenager was shot just outside the largest transportation hub in Brooklyn during the Wednesday evening rush hour, cops said.

The victim was struck by gunfire around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Flatbush and Atlantic Avenues, near the Atlantic Terminal Mall, according to police.

A nearby food cart vendor said that the shooting took place in front of Burlington and Stop & Shop.

“I see people running really fast away,” said the vendor, Mohammed Alam. “I was scared. It was very scary.”

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear and police asked New Yorkers to avoid the area around the Downtown Brooklyn transportation hub that connects to nine subway lines and the Long Island Rail Road.

The shooting came a day after a suspected terrorist opened fire at a Sunset Park subway station — about three miles away — during the morning rush.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

Police asked New Yorkers to avoid the area around the Downtown Brooklyn transportation hub. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

Ten people were shot and nine others were injured in the Sunset Park shooting. The suspect called police from Manhattan’s East Village to turn himself in Wednesday afternoon.