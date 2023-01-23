Teen shot on Bronx bus is the grangbanger son of area police bigwig: sources

A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post.

The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources.

The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said.

A pair of teenagers got on at Hunts Point Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard — and the victim allegedly flashed gang signs at them as he started to get off the bus, according to sources.

He allegedly asked them for their gang affiliation — and then grabbed one of them, a 14-year-old, and tried to drag him off the bus, the sources said.

During the scuffle, two shots were fired, with one hitting the victim in the chest.

Police sources said the victim has three prior arrests and is affiliated with the Slutty Gang street crew.





A reputed Bronx gang member was shot during a confrontation on an MTA bus on Saturday. Sources say his mother is a Mount Vernon police deputy commissioner. Tomas E. Gaston

He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital and was expected to recover.

Three people were arrested at the scene, but all were later released when police determined they were not involved in the shooting, the sources said.

Cops recovered two .22-caliber shell casings nearby.

The victim’s neighbors in Soundview said the teen lived there with his police bigwig mom, his father and his disabled brother — and were surprised to hear that he was identified by sources as having gang ties.





The son of Mount Vernon Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard is a reputed gangbanger who was shot and wounded on an MTA bus in the Bronx, sources said. City of Mount Vernon

Lackard could not be reached for comment Monday, and Mount Vernon police said she was out of the office for the day. City Hall and police department officials in the small suburban city declined to comment on the incident.

The Westchester County city’s police force has faced recent scrutiny.

In July, a former Mount Vernon police sergeant was ordered to undergo anger management and perform 200 hours of community service after being found guilty of a harassment violation from his messy breakup with another cop.

Ex-cop Martin Bailey was cited for a confrontation with the woman — despite being acquitted of misdemeanor and felony charges, according to a report by lohud.com.





Sources said a teenager shot on a Bronx bus Saturday is a gangbanger and the son of a Mount Vernon police official. Tomas E. Gaston

In May, Gannett Co., the outlet’s parent company, sued the department for the release of disciplinary records — the third time the company had to go to court for the records.

In December 2021, federal prosecutors announced a probe of police conduct in the suburban city, lohud.com said in a report at the time.