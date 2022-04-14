Teen shot in back during spate of overnight violence in NYC

A teenager was blasted in the back in the Bronx amid a spate of shootings across the Big Apple Wednesday night, cops said.

Four people, including the teen boy, were hurt in separate shootings in the Bronx and Upper Manhattan overnight.

The gunplay began around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, when a 17-year-old was struck in the back at the corner of Burke and Bouke avenues in the Laconia section of the Bronx, police said.

Police respond to a shooting at Bouck Avenue near Burke Avenue in the Bronx Wednesday night. Christopher Sadowski

The suspect fled south on Bouke Avenue in a black Infiniti SUV, cops said.

It’s unclear whether the teen was the intended target. He went to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

Hours later, around 11:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was shot in the left leg through her apartment door on East 115th Street near Second Avenue in East Harlem, cops said.

She told police she heard a knock at her door, and when she approached, the person on the other side fired a shot through the door, police said.

She was taken to Harlem Hospital, also in stable condition. It is unclear if the woman was the intended target.

A couple of hours later around 1:40 a.m. Thursday, a 37-year-old man was shot in the right ankle and a 25-year-old man blasted in the left leg by a drive-by shooter at Valentine Avenue and East 194th Street in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx.

Police later responded to a shooting on East 115th Street in East Harlem. Christopher Sadowski

Two people were shot in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx later in the night. Seth Gottfried

The victims were standing at the corner when a vehicle passed by and someone inside fired at them, cops said.

The circumstances around the drive-by are unclear, but both victims were taken to St. Barnabas in stable condition.

Shots were also fired in two other incidents overnight, but no one was hurt.

A sneaker is seen at the scene of the shooting at East 194th Street. Seth Gottfried

Just after midnight, two people were involved in a dispute on Fifth Avenue near West 44th Street in Midtown when one of them opened fire, police said.

Neither person stayed on the scene, and only property damage was reported, cops said.

And around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops responded to a call for shots fired at East 123rd Street near Lexington Avenue in East Harlem, cops said.

The victims at East 194th Street were standing at the corner when a vehicle passed by and someone inside fired at them, cops said. Seth Gottfried

The circumstances around the drive-by in Fordham Manor are unclear. Seth Gottfried

When police arrived, they found spent shell casings, but no injured victims, authorities said.