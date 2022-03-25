Teen shot by classmate near Queens high school

A teen was shot in the arm by one of his fellow students blocks from a Queens high school, causing it to lockdown, according to officials and sources.

The shooting erupted just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Springfield Boulevard and Horace Harding Expressway, two blocks from Benjamin N. Cardozo High School, according to cops.

The 16-year-old was taken to Northwell and was expected to be OK, police said.

Two other teens, whose names were not known, were taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene, according to authorities.

All three were students at the nearby Queens school and were in school Friday, according to school and law enforcement sources.

“They walked out of the place and started shooting at each other,” a police source said.

Cops are still searching for two others believed to be involved in the gun violence.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and out of an abundance of caution, this campus went into a brief shelter-in in response to an off-campus incident,” a schools spokeswoman said.

Three teens involved in the shooting were students at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School, according to the school and police. J.C. Rice

Additional reporting by Craig McCarthy