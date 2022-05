A teen was shot across the street from a high school in Queens Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The 17-year-old was shot in the left arm near Maspeth High School on Grand Avenue in Elmhurst at 1:40 p.m. and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, cops said.

The teen, a student at the school, was expected to survive, according to police.

The 17-year-old victim was shot in the left arm, according to police. Peter Gerber

Police are currently searching for the suspects who fled following the shooting. Peter Gerber

The suspects fled down 74th Street on scooters, cops said.

The shooting erupted following an argument, police said.