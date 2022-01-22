Teen running Maya Contreras’ congressional campaign steps down

A woke New York teen who was briefly tapped to manage a longshot left-wing congressional campaign stepped down, after he, his parents, and the candidate caught too much heat on Twitter.

Though he’s too young to vote, Theo Demel, 14, was brought on to manage Maya Contreras’ run against Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

Contreras, 48, expected criticism when Demel approached her for the job, she admitted in a video posted to her Twitter account.

“I was like, OK, listen, Theo, I appreciate all this. One, you realize that we would probably get eviscerated if we worked together on this. And, two, I have to talk to your parents. You’re a minor, period, end of story,” she said.

His parents were on board, at least at first.

But last week, according to a campaign rep: “Maya decided after how poorly he and his parents were treated on Twitter it was best he not work on the campaign.”

One tweet, from @AfricanPrincess, said, “Somebody should call Children Services on all of you,”

“Second that, very very sh—y parenting, a good parent DOES NOT push their young teen into an adult world dealing with people older and being exposed to a lot too soon, it’s appalling, she’s a fkn idiot,” @liberal_yankee added.

Maya Contreras reportedly decided it was time for Theo to step down. Maya Contreras Facebook

Contreras is one of several challengers to Maloney, who narrowly held onto her seat in 2020.

Demel, an eighth grader at an Upper West Side school who previously worked on rapper Paperboy Prince’s mayoral campaign, believes homework is unconstitutional, according to the New Yorker.

In a campaign blog post, Demel described a “battle with anxiety and depression” — and said that “when I first heard about climate change, I felt I was dying and nothing I could do could change that. Photos of polar bears who couldn’t find ice to stand on made me cry myself to sleep.”

Demel declined to comment.