Teen pulls gun on fellow student in Lower Manhattan high school

A teenage student threatened another boy with a gun inside a public high school in the West Village on Monday afternoon, police and law enforcement sources said.

The 18-year-old pulled a black revolver on a 17-year-old student inside High School M560 – City As School on Clarkson Street before running off, cops said.

No one was injured. It was unclear whether the gun was loaded.

Cops have identified the 18-year-old and are trying to locate him.

Police sources said the teen often doesn’t attend school.