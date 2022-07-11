Teen killed in SI wreck was cop’s sister, planning Sweet 16

One of the teen girls killed in a horrific Staten Island crash was the sister of an NYPD cop and had excitedly planned her Sweet 16 party for next week, heartbroken kin and police said Monday.

Ashley Rodriguez, 15, was killed Sunday night along with two other teens after the Ford Mustang they were riding in was cut in half when it collided with another vehicle near Hylan Boulevard and Richard Avenue.

“My baby sister isn’t here with us due to an unfortunate accident last night,” Rodriguez’s brother, Charle Cruz Gonzalez, wrote in a wrenching GoFundMe post.

“It hurts to write this. Her birthday, her sweet sixteen is next week. It was all planned out… but now she won’t experience this moment.”

Ashley Rodriguez, 15, was one of the three teenagers killed in a Staten Island car crash on Sunday night. GoFundMe

Rodriguez was the brother of a NYPD officer and was a week from celebrating her Sweet 16. Video by Dakota Santiago (FreedomNewsTV)

Gonzalez said he is trying to raise money to help the family cover the teen’s funeral expenses.

“I don’t ever ask for help, but this untimely horrible event is pushing me to ask,” he wrote. “Anything would help me and my mom, thank you everyone.”

The family hopes to hold a wake at The Colonial Funeral Home on Staten Island and bury Rodriguez at Ocean View, the brother said.

The tragic teen’s sister Giselle Cruz also shared the GoFundMe on her Facebook page.

“My baby sister … Rest in Pease Ashley … Forever My Little Angel,” Giselle wrote.

“Please guys anything will help my baby sister was only 15 years old a share will even be so much appreciated,” she added. “The only sister I had is gone now but flying high.”

One of Rodriguez’s siblings is an officer with the NYPD, the Police Department said. The cop declined to speak when reached by The Post by phone. It’s unclear if he is Charle.

“It’s an ongoing investigation,” the brother told The Post before hanging up. “I’m [a Member of Service] so I’m not trying to go through this right now.”

The Ford Mustang the teens were riding in was cut in half after hitting another vehicle near Hylan Boulevard and Richard Avenue. Video by Dakota Santiago (FreedomNewsTV)

Rodriguez was in the backseat of the 2018 muscle car driven by an unidentified 16-year-old around 8:45 p.m. when it car collided with a 2017 GMC Yukon.

Police said the Mustang was traveling at an “unsafe speed” and that the impact with the Yukon was so strong, the teens’ car split in two.

Rodriguez and 15-year-old Jesie Gil, who was also in the backseat, were both ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Debris left at the scene of the crash in Staten Island. Gregory P. Mango

Fernanda Gil, 16, was in the front seat and later died from her injuries at Staten Island University Hospital North. The driver is at the same hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The 47-year-old driver of the Yukon sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license.

No charges have been filed in connection with the grisly crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.

A memorial to the victims at the scene of the crash. Gregory P. Mango

Additional reporting by Tina Moore