Teen killed in possible accidental shooting in NYC apartment

A 14-year-old boy was killed in what cops are probing as a possible accidental shooting inside a Bronx apartment building lobby early Thursday, authorities said.

The teen, identified by police as Jacob Borbin, 14, was shot in the chest in the lobby of the building at East 194th Street and Briggs Avenue in Fordham Manor just after 1 a.m., cops said.

Borbin, who lives more than two miles away in the Morris Park neighborhood, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Cops are looking into whether a group of people were in the lobby – playing around with a gun – when it accidentally went off, striking Borbin. Seth Gottfried

No arrests were immediately made in connection to the teen’s death. Seth Gottfried

Officials investigate near the scene of the fatal shooting in the Bronx. Seth Gottfried

“A 14-year old has been fatally shot in our Fordham Heights community early this morning,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson tweeted. “An investigation is underway.”

“A mother has received the worst phone call on the loss of her child,” she wrote. “Just unbelievable and happening far too often. Pray for this family.”