Teen indicted in murder of 16-year-old caught in crossfire outside NYC school

A Bronx teen was indicted on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl who was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight while walking home from school last month.

Jeremiah Ryan, 17, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and related charges in the death of Angellyh Yambo near University Prep Charter High School on April 8, according to prosecutors.

Ryan was also charged with assault and weapons possession crimes for wounding two other 17-year-old teens who were also struck by the stray bullets, the Bronx District Attorney’s office said.

Ryan, who allegedly carried out the crime using a “ghost gun” – an untraceable gun assembled from parts bought online – opened fire after getting into a confrontation with a group of reputed gang members.

“On a Friday afternoon the defendant allegedly fired multiple shots and fatally struck Angellyh Yambo near her high school,” DA Darcel Clark said in a statement. “The shooting also left two 17-year-old high school students wounded, and a community devastated and traumatized.

“We mourn the death of this promising young woman and pray for the two teens who survived,” Clark said.

A judge last month ruled that Ryan should be tried in Supreme Court rather than in family court – ensuring he faces a heavier penalty than he would have as a juvenile.

As an adolescent defendant, he still faces a more lenient sentence of up to 15 years in prison if convicted rather than the 25-years-to-life he would have faced as an adult.

Ryan’s criminal defense lawyer Deveraux Cannick said he’s received “a significant amount” of information in the case.

“We will now begin the process of examining and studying evidence to see what’s there and where it takes us,” the lawyer said, declining to comment further.