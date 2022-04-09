Teen identified as ‘person of interest’ in NYC shooting

A 17-year-old Bronx boy has been identified as a “person of interest” in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo, police sources told The Post.

Yambo was walking home when she was slain a block from University Prep Charter High School. Two other teens, one 16 and one 17, were also shot but were expected to survive.

Homicide detectives and the NYPD crime scene unit were executing a search warrant early Saturday at the 17-year-old’s home. A black handgun, believed to be a ghost gun, was recovered nearby, sources said.

The three victims were not friends, and were just walking in close proximity to one another when the bullets started flying, the sources said.

NYPD Chief Timothy McCormack of Bronx Detectives said the violence began when a man started “gesturing to somebody” across the street, pulled a gun and started firing as schoolkids walked nearby after class.