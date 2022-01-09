Teen gunned down while working shift at NYC Burger King: cops

A teenager who was working at a Manhattan Burger King was fatally shot in her stomach during a violent robbery at the fast food restaurant early Sunday morning, police said.

The robber entered the restaurant at 116th Street and Lexington Avenue around 1 a.m. and pistol whipped a male customer before punching a female manager in the face, police said.

He then shot the 19-year-old clerk in the torso and grabbed an unknown amount of cash from the register, cops said.

The teenager was taken to Metropolitan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, cops said.

“She didn’t deserve to be mowed down while working at a Burger King,” a police source said.

The robber was described as a slim male who was wearing dark clothes and a black mask, cops said. Police were canvassing the scene for video.