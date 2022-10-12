Teen girl randomly punched by wig-wearing suspect: cops

A teenage girl was randomly punched in the face in broad daylight by a wig-wearing suspect in Midtown Manhattan last week, police said Wednesday.

The 17-year-old girl was at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street — on her way to the subway — around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5 when a stranger approached her and socked her in the nose without saying a word, cops said.

The blow left the victim with a broken nose and a bloody left eye, cops said.

Cops believe the wig-wearing suspect pictured here randomly punched a 17-year-old girl at Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street. NYPD

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The male suspect — shown in footage released by police Wednesday — wore a blond wig during the apparently unprovoked attack.

He appears to be in his 30s and is around 5 feet 5 and 150 pounds, with a light complexion, cops said.

Police were still looking for the suspect Wednesday. NYPD

The suspect, shown in surveillance footage walking through a subway turnstile, was last seen wearing a black hat, beige coat, black dress, white and black sneakers and a red face mask.

Police are looking for the public’s help in tracking down the alleged attacker.

The incident comes amid a recent slew of violent assaults in the city’s subway system.