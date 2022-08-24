Teen girl charged in fatal beating of NYC cabbie Kutin Gyimah

A 13-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal beating of yellow cab driver Kutin Gyimah in Queens earlier this month.

The teen, who was charged with gang assault and theft of services, became the fourth suspect busted in the deadly Aug. 13 attack of the 52-year-old victim.

Police are still looking to charge another young female suspect.

Gyimah was a married father of four. Facebook/Kutin Gyimah

A 13-year-old girl was charged in the fatal stabbing of Queens cabbie Kutin Gyimah. DCPI

Gyimah, a married father of four, was ganged up on by a group of five assailants who hopped out of his taxi without paying in the Rockaways.

He chased them down on foot before he was attacked.

Austin Amos, 20, allegedly delivered the blow that caused the cabbie to fall to the ground and fatally hit his head on the sidewalk, police said.

Amos was charged with manslaughter. His alleged cohorts Nickolas Porter, 20, and an unnamed 16-year-old girl have been brought up on robbery and assault charges, according to the NYPD.