Teen girl busted in mugging of elderly woman in NYC

A teen girl was arrested Friday after allegedly helping to mug an elderly woman in Manhattan — and then grinning while using the victim’s bank card at a bodega, according to cops and photos.

The 17-year-old suspect, whose name was not released because she is a minor, and another female are accused of grabbing the 75-year-old woman on East 38th Street near First Avenue in Murray Hill about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, throwing her to the ground and robbing her, cops said.

The duo took off with the victim’s Gucci belt bag, iPhone and AirPods, as well as $10 in cash and her bank cards, police said.

About an hour later, they were caught on camera — smiling — while using one of the stolen bank cards at a bodega on First Avenue near East 92nd Street, cops said.

The 17-year-old was charged with one count of robbery Friday morning, according to the NYPD.

The other suspect remains in the wind.