Teen clinging to life after being stabbed in stomach in NYC

A 16-year-old boy was clinging to life after he was stabbed in the stomach near a Bronx high school on Tuesday afternoon, cops said.

The teenager was jumped at West 195th Street and Jerome Avenue, not far from the Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music, around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

His stomach was punctured with an unknown object, cops said.

Police were looking for five males who fled on foot south on Jerome Avenue.

Police are looking for the suspect.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition, according to police. He was undergoing surgery Tuesday afternoon. It’s unclear if he attends the nearby school.