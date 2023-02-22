Teen charged in shooting that gravely injured boy, 14: cops

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a shooting that gravely injured a 14-year-old boy inside a Staten Island apartment last week, authorities said Wednesday.

The younger boy was shot in the head inside the residence on Thompson Street near Wright Street in Stapleton Heights around 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, cops said.

He was taken to Richmond University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The older boy was arrested around 9:30 p.m. the next day and hit with assault and weapons possession charges in connection to the incident, authorities said.

Police had no details Wednesday on what sparked the shooting.

Authorities had initially said the incident was being investigated as a possible attempted suicide.