Teen charged in NYC cop shooting ordered held on $200K bail

A 16-year-old reputed gangbanger charged with shooting an NYPD cop was ordered held on $200,000 bail Thursday — despite a request by prosecutors that he be locked up,

Camrin Williams — an up-and-coming rapper known as C Blu — was arraigned on an attempted murder charge in Bronx court for the Tuesday night tussle with police in Belmont that left a 27-year-old cop with a wounded leg.

The single errant shot also grazed Wiliams in the groin, according to police.

The cop, identified as Kaseem Pennant, was released from the hospital Wednesday.

At Williams’ arraignment, Bronx prosecutors asked Judge Denis Boyle that the gun-toting teenager be held without bail in the case.

But Boyle set the amount at $200,000 instead.

Williams’ lawyer, Dawn Florio, said her client “has career goals” and would not flee.

Florio, who also represented rapper Tekashie69 last year, said Williams is a rapper who has a contract with Interscope Records.

The NYPD released a photo of the gun used in the Bronx shooting on Tuesday night. NYPD

“He has a very promising career,” Florio told Boyle. “Not only does he sing, rap, he writes his own music. One of his songs on YouTube has 8 million views.”

She said Williams attended a “prestigious” high school but had to drop out because of his alleged celebrity status.

During the hearing, the teenage suspect told the lawyer, “please tell the judge I’ll come back to court every time.”

Williams was arrested after cops from the 48th precinct responded to a complaint of a disorderly crowd at Lorillard Place near East 187th Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer, who was treated and released a few hours after being shot, is met with applause by other police officers. @NYPD48Pct

Police said he refused to take his hands out of his pockets while being questioned by officers, leading to a struggle during which the teen’s gun was discharged.

Williams already had a 2020 gun possession bust under his belt and was placed on probation as a juvenile in that case just last month.

Bronx prosecutor Joseph Maniscalco said in court Thursday that the teen was still on probation when he allegedly shot the cop.