Teen charged in connection to NYC murder of Cortez Hinton

A teen gunman was busted this week in connection to the Bronx murder of a man who he allegedly shot and then ran over in his getaway car, cops said.

Jovant Erazo, 19, blasted 33-year-old Cortez Hinton in the torso and groin around 8:10 a.m. Oct. 15 in front of an apartment building on Kelly Street near Westchester Avenue in the Foxhurst section, authorities said.

He then drove off, striking the already-wounded victim and causing traumatic injuries to his head and body, cops said.

Hinton was pronounced dead at Lincoln Medical Center.

Police caught up to Erazo Tuesday and charged him with murder, vehicular manslaughter and assault, cops said.

Cortez Hinton, 33, was killed last month. National Gun Violence Memorial

The two men were involved in a feud prior to the deadly incident, but cops had no details Wednesday on the nature of that clash.

Police could also not confirm whether Erazo and Hinton were known to each other. Erazo lived just blocks from the scene of the murder, while Hinton lived more than a mile away.

Erazo racked up 10 prior arrests between the years of 2016 and 2021, for offenses including assault, robbery, burglar, menacing and criminal mischief, authorities said.