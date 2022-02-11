Teen busted in connection to pair of anti-Semitic assaults: cops

A 15-year-old boy has been busted for allegedly attacking two Jewish men in back-to-back incidents in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The teen was nabbed Thursday in connection with the pair of Feb. 4 assaults in Bedford-Stuyvesant – one of which was caught on surveillance footage.

The 24-year-old victim in the footage was wearing traditional Hasidic clothing and standing on Stockton Street near Marcy Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when the teen sneaked out from between cars, ran up to him and sucker-punched him in the face, according to cops and the video.

The teen ran up to a 24-year-old suspect and punched him in the face. DCPI

The victim was treated at the scene.

Cops say the teen had slugged another man, 44, in the right ear about 10 minutes earlier at the corner of Myrtle and Marcy avenues, police said.

While a police spokeswoman could not confirm the man’s background, the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force described both incidents as “anti-Jewish hate crimes.”

The teen was charged with two counts of hate-crime assault. DCPI

That victim suffered “substantial pain,” cops said. It was unclear whether he was hospitalized.

The teen was charged with two counts of hate-crime assault, cops said.

He was charged as a juvenile, police said.