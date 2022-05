A teen was busted with a pair of firearms at a Queens high school Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

Cops found the guns in the 15-year-old’s backpack just after 11:30 a.m. after the principal at York Early College Academy on 167th Street in Jamaica got a tip that the teen was carrying the firearms, according to the NYPD.

The teen, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was taken away in cuffs on pending charges, cops said.

The academy does not have metal detectors, cops said.