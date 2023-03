A teenage boy was shot outside a Manhattan high school on Tuesday morning, triggering a lockdown, police said.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Martin Luther King High School on the Upper West Side, cops said.

The teen was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition.





The school was placed on lockdown.

The school and the neighboring LaGuardia High School were placed on lockdown, police sources said.

The wounded child may have run into MLK after he was shot, the sources said.

One person was in custody.