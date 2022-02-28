Teen boy shot in leg outside NYC high school

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg outside a Brooklyn high school Monday afternoon, cops said.

The apparently innocent bystander was shot at the corner of Fulton Street and Utica Avenue near Boys and Girls High School around 2:50 p.m. The teen said he heard shots and realized he was blasted in the leg, a police spokesman said.

“He does not appear to be the intended target at this time,” a police spokesman said.

The boy is a student at the school, which had just dismissed students, and was shot in the ankle, a police source said.

The shooting happened near the Utica Avenue A/C subway station.