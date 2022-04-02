Teen arrested in part of gang attack on Hasidic man in NYC

A 16-year-old was arrested Saturday for his part in a random gang attack on a Hasidic man on a Brooklyn street, cops said.

The group of bullies descended on the 21-year-old victim in front of 5 Gerry St. in Williamsburg, punching and kicking the man without any “prior words or provocation,” the NYPD said.

The man was forced to the ground as the attackers ran off, police said. The victim was treated by an ambulance on the scene of the Friday evening attack, for minor injuries to his mouth, cops said.

The teenager, who was not identified by name, was slapped with charges of gang assault and hate-crime assault, the NYPD said.

A 16-year-old was arrested after he and his gang allegedly pummeled a 21-year-old Hasidic man in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. DCPI

Surveillance footage shows the gang stomping a 21-year-old Hasidic man in an apparent attack. DCPI

People with information on the incident were asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS; by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or via Twitter @NYPDTips.