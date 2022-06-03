Teen arrested for threats of ‘violence’ on middle school: cops

A 15-year-old boy was busted Friday for making threats against a Long Island middle school on social media, authorities said.

The teen, whose name was not released, threatened “violence” against Commack Middle School on Vanderbilt Parkway while using Instagram Live on May 31, according to Suffolk County Police.

The teen, who was not a student at the school, was arrested at the Second Precinct in Huntington, authorities said.

He was charged with making a terrorist threat and second-degree aggravated harassment, cops said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at Family Court on Friday.

“Threats of committing acts of violence on social media will not be tolerated,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said during a Friday press conference. “I will have my best investigators out there, making sure that they have all the tools to identify those individuals and bring them into custody.”

The arrest came a day after a 13-year-old boy was nabbed for threatening to carry out a shooting at Westhampton Beach Middle School, authorities said.

The unidentified student said he planned to “shoot the school” due to his frustration with other students who were picking on him, police said.

He also referenced last week’s Uvalde, Texas, massacre that left 19 fourth-graders and two teachers dead, according to police.

And last week, a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly threatening a mass shooting at Bellport High School on social media.

The teen posted on the “Bellport Scholars” page May 25, warning there could be a shooting at the school the next day, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Cops didn’t find any guns in the home of the boy, whose identity was withheld by prosecutors because of his age.