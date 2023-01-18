Teen accused of shooting cop is gangbanger with record

The 16-year-old boy arrested for shooting an NYPD cop in the Bronx early Tuesday is a teenage gangbanger with a rap sheet that includes armed robbery, prosecutors allege.

The teen, whose name is being withheld because he’s a minor, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and assault charges at his Wednesday night arraignment at Bronx Criminal Court.

The baby-faced defendant stands accused of pumping lead into an unmarked police car around 3 a.m. — striking NYPD officer Paul Lee in the left arm — “narrowly missing vital structures,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters in the morning.

Assistant District Attorney Sarah Clements said at the arraignment that the boy is a member of the Blood Hound Brim, a faction of the violent Bloods gang and has referenced his alleged membership on social media.

His lawyer Neville Mitchell, with Youth Defense Center, called the accusation false.

“They always say that,” Mitchell told The Post outside court. “There’s no evidence that he’s a member of a gang.”

He said the teen is an 11th grader at Bronx High School of Visual Arts — not a gang member — and that he is “absolutely” not guilty.

“He’s been accused of shooting a police officer… I’m concerned, his mother’s concerned, obviously he’s concerned,” Mitchell added. “It’s a difficult thing when you’re locked up for something you didn’t do. It’s difficult.”

NYPD officer Paul Lee, 34, was shot once in the left arm. Robert Mecea

Police officials said the teen and his accomplice fired at least six shots at the officers. Robert Mecea

The teen and an accomplice, who is still on the loose, were reportedly stopped by Lee, 34, and his partner after the cops spotted them wearing black face masks and dark clothing on a street corner, police and prosecutors said.

The duo began to run away before one of them turned and allegedly opened fire at the police vehicle.

He fired at least six shots at the car and one bullet went through the windshield and struck Lee who was sitting in the passenger seat, police officials said.

The officers returned fire and Lee began to chase after the suspects, before his partner pulled him back into the car and rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital.

The 16-year-old was busted a few blocks away by other cops about 10 minutes later. They found a .32-caliber pistol on him and took him into custody, court documents state.

Lee was treated and released from St. Barnabas several hours after the shooting.

At his arraignment Wednesday, Clements said the high schooler and his accomplice lured a person out of a building and opened fire at them before the encounter with police. It’s unclear if the target was shot and injured.

The teenager only spoke in court to enter his “not guilty” plea and turned and looked at his mother who was seated in the courtroom multiple times.

He also has an open case in family court for a gun-point robbery and a prior weapons arrest, the ADA added. She asked the judge to set bail at $500,000 cash.

Judge Joseph McCormack ordered the teen to be held on $300,000 cash bail.

McCormack will decide if the case should be heard in criminal or family court given the suspect’s age at a hearing next Tuesday.