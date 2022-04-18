Teen accused of killing girl with ‘ghost gun’ to be tried as adult

The Bronx teen accused of killing a 16-year-old girl with a “ghost gun” will be tried in supreme court, not in family court as a juvenile, a judge has ruled — ensuring more prison time if there’s a conviction.

Jeremiah Ryan, 17 — who is facing murder, attempted-murder and gun charges in the April 8 bystander shooting of Angellyh Yambo near University Prep Charter HS — would have faced up to only five years in prison if convicted in family court.

But Bronx Supreme Court Justice Naita Semaj ruled Thursday that Ryan will be tried in grown-up court — although as an adolescent offender as required by law because of his age.

That means Ryan, who had no prior criminal record, will still get more lenient treatment if convicted — but at least he’ll face a maximum of 15 years to life in prison on just the second-degree murder charge if found guilty. If he were 18, he could have faced 25 years to life behind bars.

Jeremiah Ryan is facing murder, attempted-murder and gun charges.

Yambo was walking home from the Bronx school around 1:45 p.m. when she was struck in the back and mortally wounded, police said.

Cops said Ryan opened fire after getting into a beef with a group of reputed gang members, killing the teen and wounding two others.

Police caught up with the accused gunman at his apartment and reportedly saw him toss a 9 mm Polymer 80 ghost gun out of the window inside a garbage bag.

Angellyh Yambo was walking home when she was struck in the back and mortally wounded. angellyh.yambo.9/Facebook

Angellyh Yambo was shot near University Prep Charter HS. manuel.yambo/Facebook

Ghost guns are untraceable weapons that can be assembled at home from parts purchased online — and have become a lethal concern for the NYPD.

Through early April, the department reported a 351 percent increase in ghost guns seized so far this year, or 131 compared to just 29 over the same period in 2021.

The two teens wounded in the Bronx school shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have been released from the hospital.

A polymer 80 ghost gun recovered during the investigation into murder suspect Jeremiah Ryan. DCPI

Jeremiah Ryan will be tried in supreme court, not in family court as a juvenile. Peter Gerber

Ryan’s lawyer, Deveraux Cannick, did not immediately return a call from The Post seeking comment.