Teen accused in murder of NYC paraprofessional allegedly confessed to shooting

The teenager charged in the broad-daylight murder of a Brooklyn school worker this week allegedly admitted to firing three shots at the victim, prosecutors said at his arraignment Thursday.

Javier Oates, 19, was ordered held without bail on murder charges in the Tuesday shooting death of 19-year-old paraprofessional Ethan Holder outside of PS 203 in Flatlands, where the victim was working as a substitute.

Oates was spotted on surveillance footage firing off three rounds at Holder at the intersection of Avenue M and Utica Avenue at about 2:50 p.m., prosecutors alleged in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

The victim was struck in the head and back, and pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Oates allegedly told cops he’d shot Holder, and let them know “where the gun could be found,” Assistant District Attorney Aaron Gauthier said in court.

Javier Oates was arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court on Oct. 13, 2022 in the shooting death of 19-year-old Ethan Holder. Gabriella Bass for NY Post

Police recovered a .380-caliber gun, two shell casings and a spent bullet at the scene, Gauthier added.

The alleged gunman was targeting Holder over some sort of beef, but the nature of their dispute wasn’t clear, sources said.

Oates appeared in court unmasked, with his hair disheveled and arm in a sling. The suspect, dressed in an olive green sweat suit, briefly turned to his family in the court, pursed his lips to them in a kiss.

Ethan Holder, 19, may have been targeted after a dispute, sources said. Ethan Holder/Facebook

“You’re charged with a serious crime, there is no doubt about it,” Judge Simiyon Haniff told Oates. “There is a dead young boy and you are the alleged cause of that. So you are remanded.”

Oates’ public defender requested bail, but the judge sided with prosecutors who asked that he be remanded.

The judge told the accused “good luck” before Oates was escorted by bailiffs out of the court.

Oates’ family present at the arraignment declined comment as they walked out of the arraignment, with one member spewing vulgarities at a reporter. Another man called reporters gathered outside the courthouse “sick.”

Police recovered two shell casings and a spent bullet at the scene, sources said. Paul Martinka for NY Post

Oates is due back in court Oct. 18.